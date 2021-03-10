 Skip to main content
Relief bill requires K-12 aid's release after Michigan delay
AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that won final congressional approval Wednesday includes a provision seeking to force states to allocate aid to schools quickly, following Michigan's delay in disbursing K-12 funding that was authorized in a previous round of coronavirus funding.

The state got nearly $1.8 billion to help schools under the package enacted in late December. But just $839 million, less than half, was approved 2 1/2 months later when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed authorizing legislation Tuesday. That's because Republicans tied about $841 million to a measure she vetoed that would have ceded certain state pandemic powers solely to local health departments. Noting that GOP legislators had not negotiated with her, the governor vetoed $97 million in other federal K-12 aid until a deal is reached.

The new federal bill, which Biden will sign Friday, requires states to allot funds to districts “in an expedited and timely manner and, to the extent practicable, not later than 60 days after the receipt of such funds.”

Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, a coalition of superintendents, said the group had expressed frustrations over the delayed funding with Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who added the provision.

“We appreciate her work on addressing that,” he said.

