Reno bans use of whips downtown; sound resembles gunfire

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has voted to ban the possession and use of whips without a permit in the greater downtown area after police reported a steep increase over the past two years of 911 calls from citizens who mistake the sound of a cracking whip for gunfire.

Whips are a part of daily life in many rural areas where ranchers and livestock operators use the sharp “crack” produced when the whip’s tip breaks the speed of sound to scare and direct or herd animals.

Police recommended a new weapons ordinance banning their use downtown because the sound resembles that of shots being fired from a firearm, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said. He said they’re also being used in public areas for fights and intimidation.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus cast the only “no” vote on Wednesday. She said she wants the ordinance applied city-wide and expressed concern that the ban targets certain demographics, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Lily Baran spoke against the ordinance earlier on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union. She said that the homeless community is known for using the whips and that the ordinance will “perpetuate the criminalization of the unhoused.”

