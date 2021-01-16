Reno judges, staff jump the line for COVID-19 vaccinations

“We have been offered a unique and special opportunity by a local doctor to get all of our ‘legal system’ vaccinated this Saturday here in Reno,” the judges wrote in an email sent to court staff on Jan. 6. “This doctor is getting many doses of Moderna 2-dose vaccine that local law enforcement isn’t using and he can give us a couple of hours.”

Holmes said she was “furious” about Thornley’s response, saying he was trying to take a “really good thing and turn it into a bad thing.”

Holmes told the Gazette-Journal that her husband is friends with Dr. Andy Pasternak and he volunteered to help with the vaccination clinic for older adults where he mentioned to Pasternak that court employees need to be inoculated.

Court employees were not explicitly included in the first two versions of the governor's vaccine plan. Neither were other essential workers such as teachers, law enforcement and public health employees.

Holmes argued the governor “left out an entire branch of government” and that court personnel were at risk because they were in and out of the building despite it being closed to the public since March.