 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rental protections in Nebraska win final OK from lawmakers
0 comments
AP

Rental protections in Nebraska win final OK from lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Domestic violence victims who are living with their abuser in a rental property could break their lease and leave without penalties under a bill that won final approval Thursday from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators passed the measure through the last of three required votes, 43-3. The bill by Sen. John Cavanaugh, of Omaha, includes other tenant protections, such as requiring landlords to give at least 24 hours of notice before entering a tenant’s apartment.

The bill was inspired by incidents in Nebraska where women left abusive partners but were forced by their landlord to keep paying rent while their partner remained in the apartment.

It also would require the Nebraska Supreme Court to submit a report to lawmakers every six months spelling out the number of eviction proceedings initiated, the number of landlords and tenants represented by attorneys and the number of evictions granted. The data would be broken down by county, giving lawmakers a better sense of eviction trends outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News