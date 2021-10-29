Rep. Becky Nutt submits resignation from Arizona House

PHOENIX (AP) — State Rep. Becky Nutt, a Republican from rural southeastern Arizona, has submitted her resignation from the state House, effective Monday.

Nutt has served in the Legislature since 2017, representing Legislative District 14. The Republican-dominated district includes all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, most of Graham County and easternmost Pima County.

Andrew Wilder, a spokesman for Republican House members, said Nutt did not state a reason for her resignation in the letter received by House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Thursday.

Nutt previously told Bowers verbally of her intention to resign, Wilder said.

When first elected, Nutt lived in Clifton in Greenlee County. More recently she lived in Pearce in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will pick a replacement to serve the remainder of her two-year term, which runs through 2022, Wilder said.

Nutt is currently chair of the House Rules and Ethics committees. She previously served as House majority whip.

