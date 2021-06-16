Rep. Brooks seeks arrest of man who served papers in garage

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday that his wife has sworn out an arrest warrant for the man who entered their garage to serve papers in a lawsuit a colleague brought against him over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate said a warrant on a trespassing charge was issued against the detective who served the papers. Brooks had released home security camera footage of a man driving up to his house and appearing to walk into the garage to give paperwork to Brooks’ wife notifying the congressman that he was being sued.

“Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families,” Martha Brooks said in a statement released by her husband’s office

She said she hoped it will cause the process server, “to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit in March against the former president and others, including Brooks, whose actions he charges led to the Capitol insurrection.