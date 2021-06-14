Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

GOP leaders have often been reluctant to castigate Greene, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. After social media posts were unearthed in which Greene suggested support for executing some Democratic leaders, McCarthy and most Republicans stood by her when the House took the unusual step of stripping her of her committee assignments in February.

But as House members returned to the Capitol on Monday after a three-week break, Greene was contrite.

“Anti-Semitism is true hate," she said. “And I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum."

In 2018, two years before her election to Congress, she speculated on Facebook that California wildfires may have been caused by “lasers or blue beams of light” controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a powerful Jewish family.

On Monday, she told reporters that when she was 19, she visited the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp in what during World War II was Nazi-occupied Poland. “It isn't like I learned about it today," she said of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews and huge numbers of other people were killed. “I went today because I thought it was important," she said, and wanted to talk about it as she apologized.