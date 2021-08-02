 Skip to main content
Rep. Gunby running for Wagner's suburban St. Louis seat
AP

  • Updated
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state Rep. Trish Gunby on Monday announced she's running for Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s suburban St. Louis seat.

Gunby is a Democrat from Ballwin, Missouri. Voters elected her to the state House during a 2019 special election.

“For years, Congress has been more interested in name-calling and showboating than making real, substantial change," Gunby said in a statement. "Well, I’m a different sort of candidate, less interested in talking and more interested in doing the work.”

Wagner, who has been elected five times, has not said if she will seek re-election. She has expressed interest in seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Ben Samuels, 30, of Creve Coeur, was the first Democrat to enter the race for the suburban St. Louis seat.

