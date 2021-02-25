Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Members of Washington's Clark County Republican party voted this week to formally censure Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Battle Ground, over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

In a rowdy gathering at a church in Tuesday, the Clark County Republican Party pledged to withhold funds from Herrera Beutler’s future campaigns unless she appears in person at the group's meeting in May to “explain her action,” The Columbian reported.

The resolution passed by a wide margin.

The resolution was introduced by precinct committee officer Carolyn Crain. Crain said she was the first volunteer to work for Herrera Beutler during the congresswoman’s first campaign in 2010.

“She violated my trust and it broke my heart," Crain said.

The censure criticized the impeachment process as lacking proper procedure. Herrera Beutler offered to testify during the Senate’s trial, though the body didn’t take her up on it.