AP

Rep. Kimmons resigns immediately from the SC House

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons is leaving the House after serving three years in her Lowcountry district.

Kimmons stepped down immediately on Tuesday, saying she wanted to spend more time on her legal career and serving her community, according to her resignation letter posted to her Facebook page.

The former prosecutor from Ridgeville served on the House Judiciary Committee. She was first elected in 2018 with 54% of the vote and won reelection last year with 62%.

Kimmons' district in Dorchester and Colleton counties was moved south and east in 2020 redistricting. It's now farther away from Interstate 26 and Ridgeville and includes areas around Walterboro. It remains likely to elect a Republican based on previous voting patterns.

Kimmons said she was in awe of getting to serve in the House, but after praying felt resigning immediately was the best decision for her family.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of South Carolina in other ways,” Kimmons wrote.

