Rep. Lori Trahan says she has tested positive for COVID-19
AP

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Democrat said in a tweet that after repeatedly testing negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus, she learned Thursday evening that she had tested positive for the virus.

“I am fortunate to be asymptomatic and have immediately begun to self-quarantine,” Trahan tweeted. “Our team will continue working fully remote.”

Trahan said her offices in Massachusetts and Washington will remain a resource to residents of the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which she represents.

Trahan said she plans to cast votes next week using the U.S. House’s proxy voting system.

Trahan said she encourages everyone to follow protocols to reduce their risk of contracting the virus including wearing a mask, maintaining a safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and staying home when possible.

