Rep. Luria's pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test

“I think the military is a bureaucratic behemoth, so anything that happens, they’re not going to turn on a dime,” said Carolyn Gallaher, a professor of international service at American University in Washington who studies right-wing paramilitaries. “There are definitely people trying to do something. It’s going to depend on how powerful they are and how well they’re going to be able to get the levers of the military bureaucracy to do what they want to do.”

A deeper investigation of Jan. 6′s events would seem a natural fit for Luria, whose district has 40% of its economy tied directly or indirectly to the Navy or the Defense Department. But the assignment could carry serious political risks for Luria's chief congressional identity besides champion of all things Navy and national security — that of a centrist who has worked to bolster her bipartisan credentials and policy pursuits across the ideological spectrum.

“I think of myself as really moderate. I spent 20 years in the Navy. Didn’t think much about political party. I voted for the guy in ’16 who I ran against in ’18,” said Luria, referring to Republican Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL whose seat she won two cycles ago, then held in a 2020 rematch.