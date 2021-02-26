 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Ron Kind 'taking a look' at U.S. Senate run
View Comments
AP

Rep. Ron Kind 'taking a look' at U.S. Senate run

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind dipped his toe into Wisconsin's 2022 Senate race on Friday, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be “taking a look” at running.

Kind did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional comment. Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “No decisions have been made.”

Kind, who has represented western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997, has often considered running for other office, only to seek reelection to his current post. Kind won reelection in 2016 and 2020 even though former President Donald Trump carried his district in both elections.

Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced their candidacies as Democrats.

Other Democrats considering running include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
National Politics

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News