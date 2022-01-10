Rep Stringer 2nd Republican to leave SC House before session

GREER, S.C. (AP) — A second Republican member of the South Carolina House has resigned just before the 2022 session starts.

Rep. Tommy Stringer of Greer resigned in a letter to Speaker Jay Lucas last week.

Stringer said family and health circumstances led him to step down with a year left in his two year term.

In November, the pension plan consultant detailed in a blog pos t his struggle with Parkinson’s Disease during his 12 years in the House.

In the letter, Stringer asked for his colleagues to keep fighting for individual liberty.

“I will miss each of my constituents, colleagues and House staff members who deserve more thanks than they receive,” Stringer wrote.

Stringer's departure leaves the House with 79 Republicans, 43 Democrats and two vacancies.

Republican Rep. Mandy Kimmons left the House in December after three years saying she wanted to spend more time on her legal career and serving her community.

Kimmons is a former prosecutor from Ridgeville.

