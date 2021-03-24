Report: Alaska helicopter pilot died trying to reach family

He abruptly quit his job after the letter was shared with the board. Evans also quit. In an email to the Daily News after his resignation, he disputed the allegations and said he had a “completely consensual personal relationship.

Teuber had gotten married the day before the article published. His new wife told investigators he went straight from the flight to Anchorage to Merrill Field, the city’s small aircraft airport, to get to other family in Kodiak.

According to the report, a company pilot told investigators that Teuber told him he needed the helicopter the next few days and to cancel any previously scheduled charters.

When Teuber arrived at Merrill Field, he asked the pilot to fill the helicopter’s fuel tank.

“He added that he had brief contact with (Teuber) while unloading his personal gear from the helicopter, but that the accident pilot seemed distracted and was not himself,” safety board investigator Eric Swensen wrote. “Just before departure, the accident pilot commented to the Kodiak Helicopters pilot that he wanted to be in Kodiak, and with his family, when a local news story involving him was scheduled to publish.”