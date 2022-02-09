 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: Archives asks Justice to probe Trump record handling

  • Updated
  • 0
Texas Republicans Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.

 Jason Fochtman - member image share, Houston Chronicle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents.

The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm the report.

The referral followed several Post stories chronicling how then-President Trump dealt with documents, including tearing them up. In one report, since confirmed by the National Archives, the agency arranged the transport of 15 boxes of documents from the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after Trump's representatives discovered them and notified the archives.

The Post says the referral is asking the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, which requires that all presidential records of an administration be turned over to the archives when a president leaves office.

The Archives did not return multiple messages seeking comment. The Justice Department declined comment.

People are also reading…

Trump said in a statement that “following collaborative and respectful discussions, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) arranged for the transport of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act” from Mar-a-Lago that will one day become part of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

The statement went on to say that the media’s “characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy.”

In its own statements earlier this week, the archives acknowledged Trump representatives had been cooperating with NARA and had located records “that had not been transferred to the National Archives at the end of the Trump administration.” NARA arranged for them to be transported to Washington. “NARA officials did not visit or raid the Mar-a-Lago property,” the agency said.

NARA said the former president’s representatives are continuing to search for additional records that belong to the archives.

In a separate statement, Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero said: “Whether through the creation of adequate and proper documentation, sound records management practices, the preservation of records, or the timely transfer of them to the National Archives at the end of an Administration, there should be no question as to need for both diligence and vigilance. Records matter.”

The issue of presidential records, the Trump administration and the archives has been central to the investigation by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that sought to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Trump tried to withhold White House documents in a dispute that rose to the Supreme Court.

In an 8-1 ruling last month, the Court let stand a lower court ruling that said the archives could turn over documents, which include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows. At the time, the House committee agreed to defer its attempt to get some documents, at the request of the Biden White House.

A referral for potential criminal prosecution from a federal agency or from Congress does not mean that the Justice Department is likely to bring charges or that it will even investigate the matter.

Questions about Trump's handling of records date back to 2018, when Politico reported that Trump aides, fearing he might violate the law, routinely pieced documents together with tape because of his habit of tearing them up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News