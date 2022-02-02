 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: Arkansas revenue remained above forecast in January

  • 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas built up a surplus of more than $240 million so far this year as the state's revenue beat expectations last month, the state's finance office said Wednesday.

The Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue so far this fiscal year is more than $4.1 billion, which was $240.8 million above forecast and $275 million higher than a year ago.

The state's net available revenue in January totaled $715.4 million, which is $188.7 million higher than forecast and $79.6 million more than the same month last year.

The state's sales and individual income tax collections came in higher than forecast and more than January 2021.

The report is the last before lawmakers reconvene on Feb. 14 for a legislative session focused primarily on the state's budget. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proposed a $6 billion budget for the coming year that calls for increases for public schools, services for the developmentally disabled and higher starting salaries for state troopers.

People are also reading…

Lawmakers in December approved the largest tax cut plan in state history, which will eventually cost the state nearly $500 million a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News