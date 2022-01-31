 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: Bridge wasn't bad enough to close after Sept. review

  • 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge over a park ravine that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection but it was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.

The agency will not release the full inspection report, PennDOT press secretary Alexis Campbell said, citing state and federal laws and the ongoing investigation into the Friday morning failure of the Forbes Avenue bridge over Fern Hollow Creek in the city's Frick Park.

Campbell did provide some details about the inspection four months ago, including that there has been a 26 ton (24,000 kilo) posted weight limit on the bridge since 2014.

As with previous inspections, the Sept. 29 examination rated the steel “K-frame” bridge a 4 on a scale from zero to 9, or a “poor” rating.

“This bridge’s design relies on the quality of frame elements alone without any back-up support (known as redundancy) and reports show deterioration that did not warrant closure, but supported the imposition of a posted weight limit to restrict the weight of loads,” Campbell told The Associated Press in an email.

People are also reading…

The structure, built five decades ago, is one of six bridges with similar designs in the state. Campbell said the reasons it failed and collapsed remain unclear and are the subject of ongoing investigations.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board was still at the scene on Monday as crews were siphoning gasoline and bringing in cranes to lift five vehicles and a city bus off the crumpled remains of the bridge.

There were no fatalities but a few people required hospital treatment, and as of Monday one adult was still getting care inside a UPMC facility, a hospital system spokeswoman said.

Gas lines along the bridge ruptured, causing a large gas leak and evacuation of nearby homes.

The collapse occurred hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh to tout a federal infrastructure law that has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge work.

This story corrects the name of National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News