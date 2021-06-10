Report: California encourages rebuilding in fire-prone areas

The report estimates that 1.4 million California homes are in areas identified as having a high risk of burning in a wildfire event. But researchers said that number is likely much higher because the state has not updated its fire risk maps since 2007.

Researchers suggest levying a 0.25% fee on all new properties in fire-prone areas, which could generate more than $1.8 billion that could be spent on wildfire risk reduction planning and projects, including fuel breaks and prescribed burns.

Continuing to allow housing development near wildland will increase the cost of insurance and place significant burdens on local economies, the researchers said. From 1964 to 1990, the insurance industry paid out an average of $100 million per year in fire insurance claims in California, according to the report. Following the 2017 and 2018 fire seasons, insurers paid out approximately $26 billion.

“We discovered the very many negative impacts of fires on housing, on housing displacement, on people’s finances, on insurance costs, on the fiscal health of municipalities, of the state as a whole,” said F. Noel Perry, founder of Next 10.

“A whole lot of positive things can happen by pulling back from having developments in the wildland; environmental, financial, fiscal, human, you name it,” he added.