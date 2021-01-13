Report: Companies donated $170M to GOP election objectors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corporations and industry groups have donated at least $170 million in recent years to Republicans who rejected President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, according to a new report by a government watchdog group.

The report by Public Citizen examines corporate and trade association contributions made since the 2016 election cycle to the 147 members of Congress who, at Trump's behest, last week objected to the certification of November’s election.

Giving by such trade groups and corporate PACs has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters, who stormed the Capitol to stop the vote. Many companies have since said they will avoid making donations to members of the House and Senate who voted to overturn Biden's win.

Other companies have temporarily postponed political giving to both political parties.