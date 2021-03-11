Report condemns Los Angeles police tactics amid civil unrest

The report was commissioned by the City Council and completed by former top brass at the department. Reviews by LAPD staff and the National Police Foundation remain ongoing.

The LAPD had entered into several multi-million dollar legal settlement agreements after confrontations with protesters over the last 20 years, dating back to the 2000 Democratic National Convention. The department agreed to the reforms, but the report found that police officials had not kept up with them for several years and some of the same issues surfaced during the summer's civil unrest.

“It is unfortunate that the same issues have arisen again and again, with the department being unable or unwilling to rectify the problem,” the report said.

The LAPD said Thursday it was still reviewing the report, adding that it was premature to make detailed comments. But a statement said the department has already begun new crowd management and control training as a result of the summer's protests.

"The opportunity to learn from our mistakes, to grow, and become better servants to our community is something that has been embraced and we look forward to leaning into the challenges and being better," the statement said.