Report: DOJ officials likely didn't create hostile workplace

The UW System attorneys' report is heavily redacted and it's not clear how directly linked the investigation is to Virgil's allegations. If her name was mentioned it has been blacked out. The report also mentions complaints from other female employees whose names were either left out or redacted.

The attorneys concluded that Wilson treated women differently but not because they were women, he may not have handled a public records request properly, likely didn't discriminate against people in the workplace and likely took action on reports of alleged misconduct and discrimination in the workplace.

Nothing supports allegations O'Keefe used abusive language, bullied or harassed female employees, although it's likely he at times “engaged in concerning conduct” when he disagreed with his co-workers that “negatively impacted” employees, according to the report.

The attorneys noted Swingen was accused of ignoring complaints about pay inequity, harassment and misconduct. They concluded nothing supported those allegations.

Virgil's attorney, Lester Pines, said the investigation was based on interviews with witnesses in a process that didn't allow them to be challenged. He also complained the report was so heavily redacted it's impossible to evaluate the attorneys' conclusions.