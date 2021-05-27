Report: guards didn't notice after killer beheaded cellmate

The Department of Corrections disputed the findings of the reports, saying in a statement it had conducted a “thorough and complete investigation from the very beginning.”

The family's lawsuit also questions why Romero was in a cell with Osuna, a convicted killer and “self-styled satanist” with a history of attacking his cellmates, according to the newspaper.

“The idea that my client had to sue in order to get basic questions answered about her son’s death is disheartening,” said Justin Sterling, the attorney for Romero’s mother.

The guards were meant to check the cell every so often, Sterling told the Times, and the crime would have taken hours to commit. If the guards had been doing their required checks, Romero would be alive today, he said.

Romero, who had spent 27 years in prison, was put in the cell with Osuna after arriving from Mule Creek State Prison, according to the lawsuit. He was convicted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting a woman in Compton when he was a teenager and associating with gang members. He was nearing parole eligibility.