Report: Kansas juvenile justice funds could run out by 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas fund intended to help keep young people out of prison could be out of money by 2024 if spending and projected funding remains the same, according to the non-partisan legislative research department.

The Evidence-based Programs Fund grew out of a 2016 law designed to shift the focus in juvenile justice from incarceration to rehabilitation. The effort has had some success, with population at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex dropping 40% in five years.

With annual funding and savings from reduced costs for incarceration, the fund accumulated a $42 million reserve by this year, The Kansas City Star reported.

Facing the potential for COVID-19 related budget shortfalls, Gov. Laura Kelly this year asked the Legislature to transfer the entire $42 million to other state needs.

Lawmakers approved moving $21 million out of the account, despite a projected $1 billion surplus in the state budget approved last week.

Sam Coleman, a spokesman for Kelly, said last week that with annual appropriations, it’s unlikely the Department of Corrections will deplete the fund.