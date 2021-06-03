Report: Las Vegas police logged thousands of complaints

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newly released report shows the Las Vegas police internal affairs bureau received more than 4,500 misconduct complaints combined in 2018 and 2019.

The department logged 2,421 complaints in 2018 and 2,096 complaints in 2019, according to the report released Wednesday.

Less than 10% of the allegations resulted in disciplinary action and 22 officers were allowed to resign or retire to avoid termination. No officers were demoted.

“This is the most detailed and comprehensive report of its kind that the LVMPD has ever released. It is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and reform,” the agency said in a statement.

The report compiled all external and internal misconduct complaints made against rank-and-file officers and civilian employees. There are about 3,300 police officers and 930 corrections officers in the agency.

The report details department accountability, which has been questioned as the agency protected the identity of officers under investigation and withheld internal affairs histories for its employees.