 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Las Vegas police logged thousands of complaints
0 comments
AP

Report: Las Vegas police logged thousands of complaints

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newly released report shows the Las Vegas police internal affairs bureau received more than 4,500 misconduct complaints combined in 2018 and 2019.

The department logged 2,421 complaints in 2018 and 2,096 complaints in 2019, according to the report released Wednesday.

Less than 10% of the allegations resulted in disciplinary action and 22 officers were allowed to resign or retire to avoid termination. No officers were demoted.

“This is the most detailed and comprehensive report of its kind that the LVMPD has ever released. It is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and reform,” the agency said in a statement.

The report compiled all external and internal misconduct complaints made against rank-and-file officers and civilian employees. There are about 3,300 police officers and 930 corrections officers in the agency.

The report details department accountability, which has been questioned as the agency protected the identity of officers under investigation and withheld internal affairs histories for its employees.

“With all due respect to Metro, if you put out a report and keep the underlying documents secret, that’s not transparency. It’s PR,” Nevada Press Association Executive Director Richard Karpel said.

The report said 1,043 employees were formally investigated for misconduct in 2018 and 1,010 employees were investigated in 2019.

During that same period, the Citizen Review Board, which is independent of the police department, conducted 33 investigations — 23 in 2018 and 10 in 2019. It is unclear how many of the cases overlapped, if any, with the department's internal investigations.

Data on misconduct allegations from 2020 will be available at a later date, department officials said. As of last month, 114 cases remained open.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: El Buen Gusto to attend Food Truck Friday

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

+2
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
National Politics

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News