Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in response said she would contact the Lee’s Summit chief of police to “devise a plan" and asked for any reports or transcripts from the committee's investigation so her office can check for potential criminal wrongdoing.

Roeber did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Monday. But he denied to investigators that he ever sexually abused his children.

Roeber also said his children have “parental alienation syndrome,” although the committee pointed out in its report he did not provide any evidence to support that claim. He said his adult children are Democrats, implying that they would falsely accuse him of abuse as part of a “political hit.”

The Ethics Committee didn't find Roeber's testimony to be credible.

The House refused to let Roeber resign last week, which would have meant lawmakers no longer had jurisdiction to investigate him.

Preventing his resignation means the House can consider the Ethics Committee's recommendation that he be expelled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0