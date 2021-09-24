 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: No cover-ups at Colorado air-pollution division
0 Comments
AP

Report: No cover-ups at Colorado air-pollution division

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER (AP) — Whistleblower allegations that the state health department's air pollution division interfered with staff efforts to properly enforce federal air quality standards are unsubstantiated, according to an independent report released Friday by the Colorado attorney general’s office.

The Colorado Department of Law, which is led by Attorney General Phil Weiser, hired the independent investigator after a complaint was filed with the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of inspector general in March.

Three whistleblowers alleged that dozens of air pollution permits were issued unlawfully by the health department’s Air Pollution Control Division to companies, and that at least one whistleblower was asked to falsify data to get pollution estimates under permitted limits.

They also alleged that health department division leaders ignored EPA regulations on modeling and permitting short-term pollutants from important Colorado industries — including mines, asphalt plants and oil and gas gathering sites. They said the permits were part of a larger problem of state officials allegedly catering to industry.

The Denver Post reports that the findings released Friday didn’t substantiate the claims of fraud and suppression.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Air Pollution Control Division asked for the probe, which was conducted by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, a legal firm. A independent investigator was needed because the attorney general would represent the health department and the governor in any future action.

The report did find that state efforts to model minor pollution sources for permitting purposes are sometimes hampered by a lack of specific EPA guidance. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the health department’s executive director, said in a statement that the department will pursue ways to improve that modelling.

EPA officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Playbook Pundits' Friday football forecast

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

+6
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
National Politics

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News