Report: O'Halleran was regularly late paying property taxes

O’Halleran owns another property in the Sedona area purchased using a trust he controlled and that is now controlled by O’Halleran’s wife. The 12.8-acre hilltop property once was used as an orchard and has been on the market for months.

It, too, has presented years of tax headaches.

Records show that O’Halleran faced late fees for taxes on that property beginning in 1999. The extra cost was nearly $1,000 and often topped that in subsequent years.

In June 2008, payments for the taxes on that property for 2006 and 2007 came on the same day. The transaction included hundreds of dollars in late fees and was complicated enough that it resulted in a small refund for overpayment.

Overall, O’Halleran paid an extra $9,200 on that property during a nearly unbroken stretch of late payments that ran to 2010, records show.

While O’Halleran declined to discuss past debts, he also wasn’t supportive of a Republican plan to highlight more current ones.

In Congress, O’Halleran voted against a Republican-led bill in 2020 that would have required disclosure of tax debts and permitted local authorities to garnish the wages of members who were delinquent paying their taxes.