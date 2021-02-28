 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report on ethics probe of GOP senator will be released
View Comments
AP

Report on ethics probe of GOP senator will be released

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate is expected to release a report commissioned by its Ethics Committee into allegations of workplace harassment against freshman Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers on Monday.

Committee attorney Chris Kleminich announced at the conclusion of a committee hearing last week that he was finalizing his investigation and his report would be given to the committee and publicly released on Monday. Thursday's lengthy hearing was mainly held behind closed doors as Kleminich briefed the committee's three Republicans and two Democrats.

Rogers was accused by her former legislative assistant in January of berating him, making comments about his weight and other issues. Michael Polloni Jr. also accused the state senator of taking his belongings and breaking an Eagle Scout plaque.

Rogers made a written response to Ethics Committee and called the allegations “a complete fabrication by an outgoing, brand new employee who worked only one official day for the state of Arizona after the swearing in of senators.”

The committee voted to formally launch an investigation on Feb. 4.

Rogers was sworn in on Jan. 11, but Polloni was working for her on Jan. 3 when he tested positive for the virus. His complaint said he was fired on Jan. 13.

Rogers also said the complaint contains no allegations that she either broke the law or violated Senate ethics rules.

In his detailed, six-page ethics complaint against Rogers, Polloni said she repeatedly asked him to work while he was on sick leave, demanded that he illegally do campaign work for her on state time and removed and damaged some of his belongings from his office.

He also said Rogers doubted that he actually had the virus.

Polloni also alleged that Rogers almost hurt his hand when she slammed a door and that, during a tirade, she yelled at him so closely that he could feel spit hit his face.

Ethics complaints can lead to discipline or expulsion for a member found guilty of violations by the full Senate or House.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arizona Capitol Times.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News