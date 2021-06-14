Report on Virginia parole case alleges biased investigator

A critical finding of the report backs up what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration and the watchdog have said about the initial investigation: that there was no outside interference to cover up unflattering findings. Some Republican lawmakers began making such assertions after news outlets obtained a longer, draft version of the watchdog's Martin report that contained more critical conclusions about errors made in the case.

Monday's report says that version was a draft, that there was only one official report and its investigations and findings were not influenced by outside actors.

“For OSIG to operate as intended and maintain the public trust, it’s vital that investigators do their work in an impartial manner, without bias toward a conclusion, and that information presented in public reports is valid and verified,” Northam said in a statement. “This report shows that clearly did not happen in this case, and I expect OSIG to address its procedures and its training so that we can all trust in the truth and quality of the work it produces.”

OSIG did not immediately comment on the law firm's report, which also found that the agency “fell short” in the methods it used, which were not of the quality to ensure a thorough review.