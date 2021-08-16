Report questions NC jail program to stop crowded prisons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A program created by North Carolina legislators to prevent overcrowding in state prisons has paid county jail operators millions of dollars to house certain offenders even as those facilities exceed capacity, according to a report released Monday.

Disability Rights North Carolina, the report’s author, said 50 counties received $4.2 million combined to house and transport people sentenced for misdemeanors during months between 2018 and 2020 when their jails were above 100% capacity.

Fourteen people died in 2018 and 2019 in overcrowded jails that were participating in what’s known as the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program, the report said.

“The conditions we found are extremely dangerous for all people in these overcrowded jails, staff and those housed in them, and we are especially concerned for the safety and well-being of people with disabilities in these jails,” group attorney Luke Woollard said in a news release.