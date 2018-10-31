PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has more cash on hand than her Republican challenger Allan Fung as both enter the last week of the gubernatorial race.
WPRI-TV reports a Rhode Island Board of Elections filing Tuesday showed Raimondo had $457,000 on hand while Fung had $137,000 left.
Raimondo has spent $6.6 million on her re-election effort so far this year. Her campaign spent about $1.1 million from Oct. 9 to Oct. 29. Fung's campaign spent $798,000 during the same time period.
The Rhode Island Democratic Party has $361,000 in its account while the Rhode Island Republican Party has $48,000 left.
