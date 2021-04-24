Report: Slain officer wasn't part of plan to stop suspect

Homeland Security Investigations had sent out a “be on the lookout” advisory Feb. 2 as Cueva was traveling on I-10 between Arizona and New Mexico.

State Police Sgt. Mark Madrid, who had been approached by Homeland Security Investigations about arranging for Cueva to be stopped, told investigators that the alert “was put out to the guys" but there was no briefing or criminal history on Cueva, the Journal reported.

Madrid said he told Jarrott to keep an eye out for a red Honda Civic or white pickup truck, reminding Jarrott of the alert saying, “remember this guy is supposed to be carrying a gun.”

Cueva was driving a white pickup when Jarrott pulled him over. According to video previously released by the State Police, the officer was shot after asking Cueva to temporarily surrender a gun that Cueva said he had in the vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations officials at the agency’s regional office in El Paso, Texas, did not immediately respond Saturday to requests for comment.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman previously declined comment on a tort claim notice filed by Jarrott’s widow. Such notices are a preliminary step to filing a wrongful death lawsuit.