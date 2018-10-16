RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Campaign financial records show South Dakota Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem raised more than a half million dollars from an event featuring President Donald Trump.
A federal finance report filed Monday shows the September fundraiser brought in $518,780.
The Rapid City Journal reports the bulk of the money raised went to Noem-related committees, including more than $193,000 to her campaign and almost $59,000 to her running mate.
Noem is facing Democrat Billie Sutton. His campaign has accused Noem of violating her own campaign pledge by establishing a joint fundraising committee, which let donors write one check for up to $23,000 despite state law capping contributions at a lower amount.
Legally, Noem's campaign committee could've received the money the joint fundraising committee transferred to the other groups, but Noem says she believes in maintaining contribution limits.
