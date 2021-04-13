Report: Utah infrastructure best in country with C grade

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A report made public by the White House on Monday said Utah leads the country in infrastructure with a C-plus letter grade, revealing the broad need for upgrades across the U.S.

The report said Utah has 62 bridges and more than 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) of highway in poor condition, has 17% of its trains and buses running past their useful life and needs $4.4 billion in water system improvements over the next 20 years, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The report was published as President Joe Biden promoted a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which is opposed by some Republicans, including all six members of Utah's members of Congress.

Some lawmakers have criticized the plan for spending that goes beyond roads and bridges and includes such items as child care and because it is suspected that tax increases will be needed to pay for the funding. The report also does not say how much money would be given to Utah if the proposed plan passes Congress.

Sen. Mitt Romney's spokesperson Arielle Mueller said the Republican opposes the tax increases, but is open to putting an infrastructure plan in place.