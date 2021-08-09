Report: VT National Guard's sex assault policies can improve

The Vermont National Guard’s sexual assault polices lack specifics to ensure compliance, a prevention program has inadequate resources and many personnel perceive favoritism and a “good old boy” network, according to a new report.

The 113-page report of the Guard’s culture and systems was released Sunday. The assessment had been requested by Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general, in November of 2019.

A team from the National Guard Bureau Office of Complex Investigations “determined that the command climate and culture within the VTNG is generally sound, though there is room for improvement."

The report included 35 recommendations. Among them are to continue to update sexual assault policies to ensure compliance at all levels while emphasizing commanders' responsibilities to respond to and try to prevent such behavior and to have leadership focus on the health and morale of the civilian force with more chances for personnel to have direct access to senior leadership.

“This is not only good, I am excited to finally have these recommendations in hand so we may continue to lean in to the change necessary to make this great organization even better,” Knight said in a letter to personnel on Friday.