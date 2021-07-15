Reports: Alaska's Murkowski has big cash lead over GOP rival

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had a big cash-on-hand advantage over Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka, according to fundraising reports released Thursday.

Murkowski, who has not officially announced plans for reelection next year, came into 2021 with about $1 million in her campaign coffers. She ended the most recent fundraising quarter with $2.3 million available after raising about $1.1 million during the quarter, her report shows.

Tshibaka, a former state Department of Administration commissioner, ended June with about $275,700 available, her disclosures showed. She reported raising about $545,000 during the second quarter. Her campaign emphasized contributions from Alaskans and small donors.

Tshibaka has sought to raise her profile on conservative national programs since announcing her candidacy in late March. She also has touted endorsements from former President Donald Trump and state party leaders.

Contributions reported by Murkowski for the latest quarter included about $799,000 from individuals, $202,500 from political action committees and about $144,000 from other committees.

Murkowski, who has a reputation as a moderate, has at times butted heads with party leaders over her position on issues such as abortion and in her criticism of Trump.

