 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus
0 comments
AP

Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon, according to newspaper reports, just as the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was being announced.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city's southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the Dispatch.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported.

Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic.

The shooting happened just before former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News