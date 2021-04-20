Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon, according to newspaper reports, just as the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was being announced.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city's southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the Dispatch.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported.

Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic.

The shooting happened just before former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0