Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down

PHOENIX (AP) — Senior Maricopa County prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency, media outlets reported.

Adel did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.

The letter sent Monday by chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the letter said, “we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process.”

Outlets reporting the letter's existence late Monday and Tuesday included 12news the Arizona Republic and abc15.

In November 2020, when she was elected, Adel underwent emergency surgery election night for a brain bleed after a fall. She was back full-time the following spring but in August went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues. In September, she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

She later returned to work, but the letter said she is rarely in the office despite saying she would do so.

