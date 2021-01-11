Republican AGs group leader quits over call pushing protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of a national group that advocates for Republican attorneys general has resigned in the fallout of a robocall urging people to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the violent assault last week.

The Republican Attorneys General Association and the Rule of Law Defense Fund accepted the voluntary resignation of Adam Piper on Monday, according to a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

“Serving Republican attorneys general has been the honor of a lifetime and honestly a dream job,” Piper said in a statement.

Piper took the job in 2018, following two years as policy director for the partisan group, founded in the late 1990s that works to elect Republicans to top prosecutorial positions across the country. He also spearheaded the Rule of Law Defense Fund, a public policy organization affiliated with RAGA.

It's that political arm that sent out a robocall last Tuesday, encouraging “patriots” to attend an event termed the March to Save America, with remarks from President Donald Trump before a walk to the Capitol “to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”