Republican Ashcroft won't run for Missouri seat on US Senate
AP

Republican Ashcroft won't run for Missouri seat on US Senate

  • Updated
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won’t run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are “deeply grateful for the overwhelming support” for a potential Senate run.

“After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted me as secretary of state,” he said.

Blunt’s decision this week to not run for reelection opened the door for a number of ambitious Republicans interested in making a Senate bid.

Republicans who have said they’re interested include Republican former Gov. Eric Greitens. He resigned in 2018 amid fallout from a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

Other potential Republican contenders include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and Jason Smith, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

