Republican auditor entering 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said Monday he's running for governor in 2023, getting an early jump on a potentially crowded slate of challengers seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a state that has continued to shift toward the GOP during Beshear's time in office.
Harmon confirmed to The Associated Press that he's entering the race, with plans to file paperwork to allow him to start raising campaign money. In a release, Harmon said he's seeking the state's top elected job to “help renew” Kentucky and guide it toward “the best version of itself it can be.”
“I want my children, grandchildren and every adult and child in Kentucky to know this state holds great opportunities for each and every one,” he said.
He's known for his folksy style and an ability to overcome the odds while building a political resume that includes a long stint as a state lawmaker. He's in his second term as state auditor, having ousted the Democratic incumbent in 2015 and following up with a big reelection victory in 2019.
Harmon on Monday took aim at Beshear's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing the governor's restrictions that were aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Kentucky has had lower numbers of cases and deaths than neighboring states, but the governor's actions have drawn fierce opposition from Republicans concerned about government overreach, a theme likely to be central to Harmon's campaign.
“The people of Kentucky, they’ve had their liberties and their livelihoods suppressed and stolen,” he said in a phone interview. "And really a lot of the promises that have been made to restore or make people whole really have fallen very short.”
Beshear, who has ended almost all virus-related restrictions, says his actions saved lives and were in line with decisions made in many states to combat COVID-19. Beshear says Kentucky's economy has quickly rebounded from the pandemic downturn and last week reported a massive state budget surplus.
State Democratic Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee defended Beshear's record, saying the governor has done “a great job” in leading Kentucky through the pandemic. Kentucky’s economy, she said, is “set to take off under his leadership.”
“While the Republicans continue to play politics, Gov. Beshear is focused every day on doing his job, and we’re confident the people of Kentucky see that,” she said.
Harmon also blamed the governor for the long waits endured by many Kentuckians in seeking unemployment benefits during the pandemic-caused economic downturn. Harmon released an audit early this year that pointed to a huge backlog of unread emails piled up in computers at Kentucky’s unemployment insurance office as it struggled to process claims.
Harmon said he hopes to build quick momentum with his early entry into the governor's race.
“I’m not one of those that can personally finance, so it’s important for me to ... get the message out, build the network and raise the money just to make sure that we get our message out,” he said.
Harmon's folksy, self-deprecating style plays well on the campaign trail, said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. But locking down support from key donors and grassroots leaders will be difficult during the early phases of the race, Jennings said.
“I think most people know this is likely to be a crowded race, so I doubt too many key players will line up publicly this early,” Jennings said. “Mike’s a great guy and won an underdog kind of race before. There aren’t many people in politics as comfortable in their own skin as Mike Harmon.”
Harmon quipped that the GOP primary for governor could eventually include “me and about 40 other Republicans.” He then predicted the race could ultimately draw four to six candidates.
As auditor, Harmon oversaw high-profile reviews of the University of Louisville Foundation; the Kentucky Horse Park; KentuckyWired, a statewide broadband project; and the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican. Harmon's findings during a review of the Lawrence County attorney's office led to the indictment of County Attorney Michael Hogan on wire fraud charges. Hogan twice ran for statewide office, losing both times in the Republican primary.
Harmon's own political successes reflect the GOP's rise to political supremacy in Kentucky. He broke through by winning a central Kentucky House seat traditionally held by Democrats. Harmon compiled a conservative voting record as a lawmaker, when Republicans were in the House minority. The GOP now has a supermajority edge in both the state House and Senate.
Harmon upset Democratic Auditor Adam Edelen in 2015, overcoming the incumbent's massive fundraising advantage in an election that showed the state's tilt toward the GOP.
A year after Harmon left the House, Republicans won control of the chamber.
“If I’d known that’s all it took, I would have left years ago,” he quipped Monday.
In a big change, Kentucky's gubernatorial candidates do not need to pick a running mate before entering the race. Instead, they can name their lieutenant governor choice after the primary.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.