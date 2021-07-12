Republican auditor entering 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race

“I’m not one of those that can personally finance, so it’s important for me to ... get the message out, build the network and raise the money just to make sure that we get our message out,” he said.

Harmon's folksy, self-deprecating style plays well on the campaign trail, said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. But locking down support from key donors and grassroots leaders will be difficult during the early phases of the race, Jennings said.

“I think most people know this is likely to be a crowded race, so I doubt too many key players will line up publicly this early,” Jennings said. “Mike’s a great guy and won an underdog kind of race before. There aren’t many people in politics as comfortable in their own skin as Mike Harmon.”

Harmon quipped that the GOP primary for governor could eventually include “me and about 40 other Republicans.” He then predicted the race could ultimately draw four to six candidates.