ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Bishop is running his first TV ad in his bid for a third term in Congress.
The 30-second spot launched Thursday emphasizes Bishop's Michigan roots and his work in the House to protect the Great Lakes, fight the opioid epidemic and protect children.
Bishop's 8th District stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs. He is facing a challenge from Democrat Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who worked on national security in the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
The seat is a top target for Democrats hoping to retake the House in the first midterm election of Donald Trump's presidency.
Bishop campaign consultant Stu Sandler says Bishop "has always called Michigan home and will continue to deliver for the 8th District."