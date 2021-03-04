Republican Chattah to challenge Ford for attorney general

Ford responded with a statement noting that Nevada on Thursday had just marked its 5,000th death from COVID-19.

“Rather than playing politics, I am focused on grieving with those Nevada families who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease and doing everything I can to prevent more Nevadans from burying their loved ones,” Ford said.

He said that in the past year as attorney general he directed money the state received in a pre-pandemic settlement to be used to keep Nevadans in their homes as they struggled against the coronavirus, and that he defended the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of the viruss.

Ford was elected attorney general in 2018 after serving as majority leader of the Nevada Senate.

Chattah filed a lawsuit in January on behalf of several Nevadans in their early 70s that challenged Sisolak's playbook for COVID-19 vaccines by prioritizing those 75 and older. She contended that people 65 and older should be prioritized.

Sisolak then lowered the eligibility age to 70 before both parties agreed to dismiss the case last month around the time Nevada opened up vaccinations for people 65 and older.