Republican contractor Kelvin King announces 2022 Senate bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelvin King, a contractor who was a prominent Black supporter of President Donald Trump, has become the first Republican to announce a challenge to Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Warnock, who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in January, has to run again for a full six-year term in the Senate because he's filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.

A number of other Republicans are considering challenges to Warnock, whose victory, along with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, gave their party narrow control of the Senate. Banker and Navy veteran Latham Saddler filed paperwork last week to raise money for a Senate run, but hasn't formally declared his candidacy.

King made his announcement Monday with an online video laced with football highlights from his playing time at the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as old family pictures.

“Career politicians, woke corporations, and the cancel culture are all empowered while our families and small businesses are left to pay the price," King said in a statement. “As the GOP, we have to decide right now if we are knocked down or knocked out. Personally, I am ready to take back our state and fight for the future of our country!”