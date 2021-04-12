 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican contractor Kelvin King announces 2022 Senate bid
0 comments
AP

Republican contractor Kelvin King announces 2022 Senate bid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelvin King, a contractor who was a prominent Black supporter of President Donald Trump, has become the first Republican to announce a challenge to Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Warnock, who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in January, has to run again for a full six-year term in the Senate because he's filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.

A number of other Republicans are considering challenges to Warnock, whose victory, along with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, gave their party narrow control of the Senate. Banker and Navy veteran Latham Saddler filed paperwork last week to raise money for a Senate run, but hasn't formally declared his candidacy.

King made his announcement Monday with an online video laced with football highlights from his playing time at the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as old family pictures.

“Career politicians, woke corporations, and the cancel culture are all empowered while our families and small businesses are left to pay the price," King said in a statement. “As the GOP, we have to decide right now if we are knocked down or knocked out. Personally, I am ready to take back our state and fight for the future of our country!”

King and his wife, Janelle King, own Osprey Management, a construction company based in Marietta. Janelle King is a political consultant, and former deputy state director of the Georgia Republican Party. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Kelvin King was a featured speaker at some Trump events, saying African Americans should support Trump because his economic policies had benefitted the Black community.

“Participate in this economy. Take advantage of these policies.” King said at a 2019 Black Voices for Trump event in Atlanta. “Don’t sit on the sidelines because of emotions or feelings. Get in the game.”

King and his wife founded Speak Georgia, a group seeking to promote political dialogue in the state.

King touted his success, saying he overcame poverty and being raised by a single mother to achieve success. He called for lower taxes, stronger border security, gun rights protection and restrictions on abortion, while criticizing President Joe Biden's “weak leadership” and Warnock's “divisive far-left representation.”

———

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News