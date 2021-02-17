 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general
View Comments
AP

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Doug Wardlow announced Wednesday he's running again for Minnesota attorney general.

Wardlow lost the 2018 race to Democrat Keith Ellison by about 4 percentage points.

Wardlow is a former state lawmaker who now serves as general counsel for MyPillow, whose founder, Mike Lindell, has spent months spreading misinformation in support of former President Donald Trump's false claims of victory in the presidential race.

Wardlow issued a statement accusing Ellison of politicizing the attorney general's office, allowing crime to skyrocket and doing harm to businesses and employees instead of being their ally. He said Minnesotans deserve an Attorney General who will defend their rights while ensuring that those responsible for violence and lawlessness are brought to justice.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin countered with a statement calling Wardlow a right-wing extremist who will do anything for political power and has become only more extreme since his loss in 2018. Citing Wardlow's ties to Lindell, Martin said Wardlow provides legal advice to a man who wants to overturn a free and fair election.

No Republican has won Minnesota's attorney general's race since Doug Head in 1966. And no GOP candidate has won statewide office in Minnesota since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flock to reopened Los Angeles Zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News