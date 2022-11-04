Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to step down as speaker at end of year, citing health concerns

At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.