SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — The Democrat in a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico says her GOP opponent has yet to agree to any debates despite offers from three media outlets.

Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small told The Associated Press that she committed to participate in all the debates, but Republican nominee Yvette Herrell hasn't responded to debate sponsors.

Torres Small campaign manager Brian Sowyrda says it appears Herrell is avoiding any debate.

A spokesman for Herrell didn't immediately respond to phone calls or text messages.

Water attorney Torres Small is seeking to capture the open southern New Mexico congressional seat for the Democrats currently held by GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for New Mexico governor.

Herrell, a state lawmaker, is running as a strong ally of President Donald Trump.

