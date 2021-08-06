Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

Still, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has hired private investigators to review the results and the Legislature Audit Bureau has launched its own investigation. Vos said last month he doesn't know what a third review would prove and wouldn't commit to giving Brandtjen any additional resources.

Brandtjen said she welcomes both probes. But Wisconsin residents have objected to the audit bureau review because it's taking too long and she wants to give people a “transparent, full, cyber-forensic audit," she said.

“The clock is ticking as the 2022 elections will commence in just a matter of months,” she said.

Republicans have heavily criticized Milwaukee and Brown County’s election procedures.

They’ve questioned why Milwaukee officials didn’t release results until the early morning after Election Day. They’ve also accused Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of ceding authority over the election to Facebook-funded consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, questioning why Genrich handed over keys to the city’s central ballot counting location to him.