Republican Jim Pillen adds prosecutor Joe Kelly to ticket

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska governor hopeful Jim Pillen has picked Joe Kelly, a longtime career prosecutor, as his campaign running mate.

Pillen announced his choice for the ticket on Tuesday at the Nebraska Capitol.

Kelly is the criminal bureau chief in the Nebraska attorney general's office. He previously worked as the U.S. attorney in Nebraska as an appointtee of former President Donald Trump, overseeing federal prosecutions in the state.

Kelly also served for years as Lancaster County attorney and a chief deputy Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln. As the county's top law enforcement officer, Kelly oversaw prosecutions of a variety of crimes.

Pillen said he has known Kelly since their days as students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and recognizes him as a reliably conservative leader in law enforcement.

Pillen is seeking the GOP nomination for governor on May 10 in a competitive primary race. Several other Republican candidates have announced running mates. Democratic hopeful Carol Blood recently chose former state Sen. Al Davis to run with her.

